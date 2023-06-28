Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Netflix's highest audience-rated show has just been saved from cancellation

Warrior Nun sits at a 99% audience score with 5000+ ratings.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Warrior Nun might not hit the heights of Stranger Things or Wednesday when it comes to being the most-watched Netflix shows, but it certainly had a fan base that adored it, as shown by the current Rotten Tomatoes score for the show's second season.

Sadly, it was confirmed in December last year the show would not be coming back, and was another casualty of Netflix's cruel schedule. However, thanks to the adoration of the fans, Warrior Nun's creator Simon Barry has now tweeted that the show will be back.

"Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine," Barry wrote.

Will you be tuning in to season 3 of Warrior Nun?

Netflix's highest audience-rated show has just been saved from cancellation


Loading next content