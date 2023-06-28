Netflix's highest audience-rated show has just been saved from cancellation

HQ

Warrior Nun might not hit the heights of Stranger Things or Wednesday when it comes to being the most-watched Netflix shows, but it certainly had a fan base that adored it, as shown by the current Rotten Tomatoes score for the show's second season.

Sadly, it was confirmed in December last year the show would not be coming back, and was another casualty of Netflix's cruel schedule. However, thanks to the adoration of the fans, Warrior Nun's creator Simon Barry has now tweeted that the show will be back.

"Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine," Barry wrote.

Will you be tuning in to season 3 of Warrior Nun?