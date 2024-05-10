Netflix's Exploding Kittens show looks absolute crazy

Netflix has been in the process of creating an animated adaptation of the card game Exploding Kittens for a while now, and thankfully it's almost here now. The streamer has released a full trailer for the show, which gives us a glimpse of its crazy and hilarious looking antics, and also when it will be arriving on the streamer.

As for what the show is about, Exploding Kittens sees Luther's Tom Ellis starring as God who as part of rehabilitation is required to head to Earth and spend some time in the body of a chubby house cat. The official synopsis states:

"As part of Godcat's rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat's next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil...except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone's laptop."

The Exploding Kittens series will be landing on Netflix this July, but no doubt the streamer will communicate the exact date in the coming weeks.