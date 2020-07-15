Cookies

Dragon's Dogma

Netflix's Dragon's Dogma anime starts in September

After more than a year of silence, we'll see if another Capcom franchise can succeed on the streaming service.

Back in March 2019, Netflix announced that it had teamed up with Capcom and Sublimation to make an anime series based on the Dragon's Dogma franchise. We've barely heard anything since then, so we wouldn't be surprised if many of you thought it had been scrapped or that the Devil May Cry and Resident Evil projects would come first. Turns out, that's not the case.

Netflix has revealed that the Dragon's Dogma series will start airing on September 17, but nothing besides that. The included poster does heavily indicate that the series still is set to follow the original game's story, however, so we'll see if it's basically a recreation or if there are a few surprises in store two months from now.

Dragon's Dogma

