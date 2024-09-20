Netflix's Devil May Cry series is coming in April

HQ

Netflix has seemingly cracked the code when it comes to turning iconic video games into anime adaptations. The formula pretty much seems to be to get Adi Shankar to helm the project and the talented folk at Studio Mir to animate it, and that's something we'll see again in practice when the Devil May Cry adaptation arrives in April 2025.

This take on Capcom's famed game series will see Dante back up to his usual tricks and slaying monsters in the most badass and action-packed way. While we'll have to wait around six months until we get to see the series in full, as part of Geeked Week, a teaser trailer has dropped presenting a taste of what could be another video game anime adaptation winner for the streaming giant.

Check it out below.