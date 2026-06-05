Netflix's Devil May Cry has been greenlit for a third season, which will be the last season

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If you enjoyed the recent second season of Devil May Cry on Netflix, we have some good news to share. The streaming giant has officially greenlit an additional season for the show, a third outing that will also be the final chapter of the wider story.

In a letter penned by showrunner Adi Shankar, it's mentioned this was always the plan, to deliver a "movie trilogy disguised as a television series." Shankar also notes that the three seasons will make up "The Force Edge Saga", and that it's ultimately a play on Dante's Divine Comedy, as the first season is being regarded as Inferno, the second as Purgatorio, and the third is being known as Paradiso.

There is not yet a firm date on when Devil May Cry will return to Netflix, but we have been treated to one season a year since 2025, so perhaps a premiere in early-to-mid 2027 is on the cards.

Are you excited for more Devil May Cry? If you haven't seen the episodes yet, be sure to read our review of Season 2 here.