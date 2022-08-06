Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners gets a full trailer

HQ

Netflix has an absolute wealth of video game related shows in the works and on the streaming service at the current time. July brought Resident Evil, August is adding Tekken: Bloodline, Dota: Dragon's Blood Season 3, and The Cuphead Show Season 2, and now we know that September is seeing the debut of the anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

This release date announcement comes following the release of a brand new, full-length trailer for the 10-episode long series, which is being created in collaboration between Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt and Japanese animation Studio Trigger.

As for what the series is about, as Netflix puts it: "In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw - an edgerunner."

There's no firm date on when the show will land in September, but you can check out the full length trailer below.