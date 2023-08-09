Netflix's craziest reality show yet has finally arrived

Do you ever watch a zombie movie and think you could survive? No? Me neither, but apparently a good few people on the new Netflix reality show Zombieverse thought they could do better.

We already had a look at Zombieverse back when the first trailer dropped, but now the show is here and it's as crazy as you'd expect. The premise is simple, really, as the show throws its contestants into the wake of a zombie uprising, with hundreds of extras playing the flesh-hungry monsters.

No one is really getting hurt in the scenario, but we're already seeing some incredible reactions to this reality premise. Fans have already fallen head over heels with Dex, as he seems to steal every moment he's a part of. Also, if you're a keen-eyed fan, you might spot some Korean celebrities masquerading as NPCs within the show.



