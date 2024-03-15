Netflix's City Hunter adapts the classic Japanese manga

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
Netflix has just released the new trailer for City Hunter, an adaptation of the 1985 Japanese manga.
City Hunter follows Ryo Saeba, a private detective working to rid Tokyo of crime, while also sort of being a criminal himself as his lust leads him to be a massive pervert. It seems like Netflix is keeping up that character trait as well, as in the trailer we're introduced to Ryo staring at women from a vantage point.
The manga has been adapted numerous times in the past, including a live-action Hong Kong film with Jackie Chan and a French movie. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be watching.