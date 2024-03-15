Netflix's City Hunter adapts the classic Japanese manga

HQ

Netflix has just released the new trailer for City Hunter, an adaptation of the 1985 Japanese manga.

City Hunter follows Ryo Saeba, a private detective working to rid Tokyo of crime, while also sort of being a criminal himself as his lust leads him to be a massive pervert. It seems like Netflix is keeping up that character trait as well, as in the trailer we're introduced to Ryo staring at women from a vantage point.

The manga has been adapted numerous times in the past, including a live-action Hong Kong film with Jackie Chan and a French movie. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be watching.