Netflix's Chronicles of Narnia movie to begin filming in 2024

HQ

It seems a lot of movie studios are looking to give big franchises to Greta Gerwig now. After making well over a billion dollars at the box office with Barbie, Gerwig is moving onto another well-known IP in the Chronicles of Narnia.

Gerwig is set to direct two movies set in the fantasy land for Netflix, with production on the first film set to begin next year. Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film, had the following to say when speaking with Collider:

"Well, I think people know that we're aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig's [The Chronicles of] Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year."

If all goes to plan, we could see the film release within the next couple of years. We've not heard much more on what the movie will cover, who will be cast in it, and other details, but those will likely come in time. With Gerwig attached to direct, this franchise return will likely draw a lot of eyes for Netflix at the very least.