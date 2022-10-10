Netflix's Blockbuster series gets full trailer

HQ

Netflix is no stranger to producing ironic series. We've seen this before with Space Force, which came around following the announcement of the Space Force branch of the United States military during Trump's time in office. But now the streaming service is setting its sights on something else to make an ironic comedy series, and this one revolves around the downfall of Blockbuster Video.

The series stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, and sees a group of quirky individuals scrambling to keep their branch of Blockbuster open, despite it being the last remaining Blockbuster in existence. Needless to say, it seems silly and hopefully hilarious at times as well.

With the series set to debut on November 3 on Netflix, the streaming service has now released the full trailer for the show, which gives an insight as to the sorts of humour and antics it will offer. Check it out below.