Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender shows off the Fire Nation

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has showcased more iconic characters from the animated series in their new, live-action looks. Fan-favourite characters such as General Iroh and Azula appear in new images.

As you can see in the images below, it looks like Netflix is doing a better job than M. Night Shyamalan did in making the characters feel like they have been lifted right from their animated versions. Of course, this is just a first look, but from these images the costumes of these Fire Nation citizens are showing a dedication to the source material.

Other characters have also been revealed, such as Fire Lord Ozai, who's played by Daniel Dae Kim, and Commander Zhao. In the background of Zhao's reveal, you can spot some Fire Nation troops sporting those classic, menacing skull-like masks.

There's no premiere date for the show yet, but Netflix is expecting it to air sometime in 2024. What do you think of the looks of these characters?

