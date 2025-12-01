Netflix's Assassin's Creed series will reportedly be set in Ancient Rome

HQ

The Assassin's Creed series has taken to all manner of different places and time periods over the years, but the upcoming TV series in the works at Netflix will manage to explore uncharted territory, if we're to believe a recent report.

Nexus Point News has published a report wherein it states that the show will take the series to Ancient Rome, specifically the period between 54-68 AD when Nero was the Emperor. We don't have any plot points to go on, but this would make it one of the earliest Assassin's Creed projects to date, as only Origins and Odyssey would precede it.

Filming for the show is expected to begin in early 2026, and with it being produced in Italy, one would assume this backs up the Ancient Rome setting. For more on the show, check out the latest casting information here.