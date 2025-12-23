Netflix's Assassin's Creed series has its director

HQ

While Michael Fassbender's Assassin's Creed movie may have never really impressed, that doesn't mean studios have given up on a live-action adaptation of the franchise, and Netflix has been steadily growing a cast for its new AC series. Now, we can add a director to the blossoming project.

Swedish filmmaker Jonathan Renck will be helming the Assassin's Creed series for Netflix, as confirmed by Variety. Renck is best known for directing HBO's hit miniseries Chernobyl. He's also got credits on Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, Vikings, and more prestige TV. We still don't have a full plot description, but we know that the series will likely focus on the war between Assassins and Templars.

Roberto Patino and David Wiener serve as creators and showrunners for the series, and it'll star Toby Wallace, Lola Petticrew, Zachary Hart, and Laura Marcus. We're in the dark on a release date right now, but it seems things are ramping up to get the Animus going once more.