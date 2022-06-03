Netflix's Arcane "had an impact" on LoL: Wild Rift's awareness

HQ

Fortiche's Arcane took the world by storm when it premiered on Netflix at the tail end of last year. Now, with fans looking forward to what Season 2 might be about, Riot Games are also reaping the benefits of its popularity within their games.

"Yeah, I think it definitely had a certain impact on more people who were not familiar with what League of Legends or League or Legends: Wild Rift was, to get a glimpse of the game and get to try the game", EMEA WR esports manager Hans Christian Duerr tells Gamereactor when asked about the Arcane effect on League of Legends: Wild Rift. "I don't have any specific data on this at this moment, but what I've noticed personally, and I think what we've also noticed when we looked at what champions have been used, when you look at how often Vi was played, or Caitlyn, or Jayce, or other protagonists that are in Arcane and are in League of Legends, I think we've seen quite some interest in that".

