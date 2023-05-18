Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Monkey King

Netflix's animated The Monkey King film arrives in August

Jimmy O. Yang and Stephanie Hsu will be teaming up for this action-packed adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Netflix has announced that its upcoming animated take on the myth of Sun Wukong will be coming to the streaming service this summer. Known as The Monkey King, this action-adventure film will see Jimmy O. Yang lending his voice to the titular character, while BD Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Hoon Lee, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, and more, look to bring to life the accompanying cast of characters.

As for the plot of the film, we're told that this will see The Monkey King battling all manner of demons, dragons, and gods, all while also overcoming his greatest enemy, his own ego.

While Netflix has not released a trailer for the film yet, a poster has been dropped alongside the release date news, which you can see below. The Monkey King will be coming to Netflix on August 18.

The Monkey King

Related texts



Loading next content