Netflix's animated The Monkey King film arrives in August

Netflix has announced that its upcoming animated take on the myth of Sun Wukong will be coming to the streaming service this summer. Known as The Monkey King, this action-adventure film will see Jimmy O. Yang lending his voice to the titular character, while BD Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Hoon Lee, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, and more, look to bring to life the accompanying cast of characters.

As for the plot of the film, we're told that this will see The Monkey King battling all manner of demons, dragons, and gods, all while also overcoming his greatest enemy, his own ego.

While Netflix has not released a trailer for the film yet, a poster has been dropped alongside the release date news, which you can see below. The Monkey King will be coming to Netflix on August 18.