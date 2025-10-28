Netflix's Adventures of Cliff Booth will release in summer 2026

With Netflix bringing KPop Demon Hunters, Wake Up Dead Man, and the Stranger Things finale to theatres this year, it does seem like the flood gates are about to open for theatrical releases from the streamer. Filmmakers want audiences to see their movies in theatres, where they can't just doomscroll while they have a film up on their TV.

According to Variety, Netflix also sees theatrical releases as event-style viewing, which will bring more users back to its platform at home. In the same piece, we see that there are plans for some big theatrical releases in 2026, too, including Narnia and David Fincher's Adventures of Cliff Booth.

The Cliff Booth solo movie follows Brad Pitt's character from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It's apparently eyeing a summer 2026 release, which will take up Netflix's movie theatre plans before Narnia next Christmas. Not every new Netflix movie will get a long theatrical run, but it seems that Netflix is turning its ship around on going to the cinema.