Netflix will stream the upcoming live-action Mega Man movie

It has been know for three years that a live-action Mega Man movie has been greenlit, but that is basically all we know. Now Rockman Corner has noticed something interesting on the official homepage of the production company Supermarche:

"Henry, Rel, and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development slate. Features in the works include: an adaptation of Capcom's MEGA MAN for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing;"

While nothing has been officially confirmed by Netflix yet, it sounds like a strange thing for a production company to write if it is false. Basically, expect another good reason to keep your Netflix subscription.