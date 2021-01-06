Netflix will soon be discontinued on 3DS and WiiU

You're watching Advertisements

After 100s of DSiWare titles were pulled from the eShop, another blow has been dealt to the recently retired 3DS, as the Netflix app will reportedly soon become inaccessible. Nintendo announced on its website that the app was removed from the eShop for 3DS and WiiU on December 31, 2020 and existing users only have until June 30 until it's pulled completely.

The post from Nintendo reads: "Starting Dec 31st, 2020, the Netflix app will no longer be available for new users to download from Nintendo eShop on the Wii U console or Nintendo 3DS family of systems. During that time, it will be possible for existing users to re-download these applications. Service for existing users will continue until June 30th, 2021. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed Netflix on these platforms over the years."

It's still baffling at this point that in 2021 these older platforms have access to Netflix, but the Switch still doesn't have the streaming app. It'll be disappointing news for some, we are sure, but we can't see the userbase on the WiiU and 3DS being too high at this point.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.