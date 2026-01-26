Netflix will now use AI to generate localized subtitles and specialized ads

HQ

We have previously heard that all major streaming services are experimenting with the use of AI, and the examples we have seen so far have not exactly been reassuring - such as Amazon's erroneous AI-generated summaries.

Netflix has now revealed in its latest financial report that it, too, is now using AI for a wide range of features, which will be rolled out gradually throughout 2026. They say they will be using AI for "subtitle localization", which appears to mean that they will cut back on proper human translation of official subtitles, among many other things:

"We continue to harness AI to enhance the experience for our members, and we're expanding these capabilities to support our creative teams and advertisers. In 2025, we began testing new AI tools to help advertisers create custom ads based on Netflix's intellectual property, and we plan to build on this progress in 2026. We also introduced automated workflows for ad concepts and used advanced AI models to streamline campaign planning, significantly speeding up these processes."

So what does this look like in practice? Netflix explains that as well:

"In content production and promotion, we're using AI to improve subtitle localization, making it easier for our titles to reach more viewers around the world. Additionally, we're implementing AI-driven tools to help with merchandising, which improves our ability to connect members with the most relevant titles for them to watch."

What do you think about this implementation?