Netflix will not raise its $80+ billion Warner Bros. acquisition bid to match Paramount Skydance's "superior" offer

Well, we did mention that things could get spicy in the entertainment business this week and spicy is certainly what things have become.

Following the recent improved bid by Paramount Skydance in their effort to challenge Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. for as much as $83 billion, it has now been confirmed that the Warner Bros. Discovery executives have been swayed by the improved offer (thought to be valued at around $111 billion) and are hoping the rival production firms will become locked in a bidding war. However, this won't be the case.

Netflix has issued a press release stating it will not be improving its bid, meaning the WBD leaders and board have a big decision to make. Do they take the financially larger bid from Paramount Skydance that is riskier due to it being tied up in large part by loans and debts, or do they take Netflix's much smaller bid that is less risky as the streaming giant can fork over more of its own funds? It should also be said that Netflix only really wanted Warner Bros.'s IPs and production facilities and HBO Max, whereas Paramount Skydance wants most of the company including its legacy networks.

Speaking about this decision to stick and not twist, Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have stated:

"The transaction we negotiated would have created shareholder value with a clear path to regulatory approval. However, we've always been disciplined, and at the price required to match Paramount Skydance's latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive, so we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid.

"Warner Bros. is a world-class organization, and we want to thank David Zaslav, Gunnar Wiedenfels, Bruce Campbell, Brad Singer and the WBD Board for running a fair and rigorous process. We believe we would have been strong stewards of Warner Bros.' iconic brands, and that our deal would have strengthened the entertainment industry and preserved and created more production jobs in the U.S. But this transaction was always a 'nice to have' at the right price, not a 'must have' at any price.

"Netflix's business is healthy, strong and growing organically, powered by our slate and best-in-class streaming service. This year, we'll invest approximately $20 billion in quality films and series and will expand our entertainment offering. Consistent with our capital allocation policy, we'll also resume our share repurchase program.

"We will continue to do what we've done for more than 20 years as a public company: delight our members, profitably grow our business, and drive long-term shareholder value."

Are you surprised by this development and how do you think this massive acquisition situation will ultimately end over the coming days and weeks?