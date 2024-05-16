Netflix will adapt the entirety of 3 Body Problem

HQ

If you enjoyed Netflix's adaptation of author Cixin Liu's sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, we have some good news for you. The streamer hasn't just greenlit a second season of the show, it has renewed it with the intent to finish the story in its entirety.

There's no mention of how many episodes and seasons this will take, but either way, it is exciting to hear that we'll get to see how humanity faces the threat of the coming alien invasion in the series.

Speaking about the renewal, creators, executive producers, and writers, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, stated, "We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu's magnificent trilogy, we hoped we'd be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!"

This trio will remain and continue their roles on the series too, and while we can no doubt expect some characters to return, due to the lengthy time span that the 3 Body Problem story covers, we should probably also expect some new faces to join the crew eventually.