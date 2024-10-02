Netflix: What to Watch in October 2024

HQ

Now that the summer's over and we are well and truly into autumn, many of you are no doubt looking for something interesting to fill your evenings as the nights draw in. Netflix, as usual, has plenty of exciting additions planned for the month of October, and we've picked out the best of the bunch that are worth keeping an eye on. However, it should be noted that we have based our choices on the Netflix UK additions, so make sure to check locally for accurate information.

Chef's Table: Noodles - October 2

The artsy food documentary series is making a return with a new season dedicated and focussing on noodles in particular. While that may sound a bit niche, expect a season that delves into Asian cuisine and pasta masters from Italy.

Heartstopper: Season 3 - October 3

There are few shows that have as much of a following from Netflix audiences as Heartstopper. Set to return this month, this season will see Charlie and Nick's relationship deepening and having to face its most demanding emotional challenge to date.

It's What's Inside - October 4

A freaky flick for the spooky season. It's What's Inside is a comedic thriller that plays on horror tropes and sees a young and objectively attractive cast facing psychological horrors when confronted with an unusual and mysterious suitcase.

Starting 5 - October 9

While you can argue that Netflix has gone a bit overboard lately with its sports documentary efforts, this isn't stopping the streamer from cranking out a new series that focuses on five of the biggest names in the NBA as they attempt to become champions in one season.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft - October 10

Netflix is continuing its efforts to adapt various prominent video game series into anime and animated work this month, all by teaming up with Crystal Dynamics to produce a series based on the Tomb Raider herself, Lara Croft. Set after the events of the recent action-adventure trilogy, this show features Hayley Atwell as the voice of the titular gaming icon.

Outer Banks: Season 4 Part 1 - October 10

Another returning series this month. Outer Banks' fourth season will see the young cast a few years on from the former storyline and exploring their lives after their famed gold-hunting quest came to an end. This will only be the first half of the season however, as the second will arrive in November.

Lonely Planet - October 11

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth starring in a Netflix romantic drama. Need we say anymore? Lonely Planet sees Dern's novelist heading on a writer's retreat in Morocco, where she meets and falls head over heels for a strapping young man played by Hemsworth.

Uprising - October 11

Every now and then Netflix produces a locally-geared show that attracts the attention of viewers outside of its native region. For October, this seems to be Uprising, a South Korean action flick that follows two childhood friends that after a war meet on opposing sides as enemies, leading to emotionally-challenging conflict.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 - October 17

The Lincoln Lawyer is also making a return this month. After a lengthy wait following the events of Season 2, Mickey Haller's legal practice is opening its doors once again, but not everything is hunky-dory as the challenges and stresses of life are steadily catching up with the titular protagonist.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance - October 17

An animated action series that looks to document the warring of the factions Principality of Zero and the Earth Federation, a war that involves devastating mechs that battle each other for dominance. As far as a very basic and broad plot premise goes, there's not much that doesn't get us excited for the latest animated Gundam project.

Woman of the Hour - October 18

Anna Kendrick is set to present her directorial debut this month when Woman of the Hour arrives. This thrilling flick follows a young woman in the 70s who after winning a spot on a TV dating show, discovers that she's matched up with a serial killer deep into a years-long spree of murders.

Time Cut - October 30

Another horror project that is dropping just ahead of the spookiest day of the year. Time Cut follows a teenage girl as she heads back in time to the early 2000s to prevent a savage killer from brutally murdering her sister. But as we all know, meddling with time opens up a whole other can of worms, something she will soon discover for herself...

The Diplomat: Season 2 - October 31

To round out the month we have one last returning series. Keri Russell is back in the leading role of this political thriller, where after the events of the mind blowing first season she will be tasked with piecing together damaged relationships all while navigating new global threats.