Netflix: What to watch in October 2023

The spookiest month of the year is here and no doubt that means many of you are looking for something interesting to watch to keep spirits high during the increasingly cold and darker evenings. While there aren't as many terrifying additions as there have been in the past, Netflix is bringing quite a few compelling new projects to its subscribers in the coming weeks, and to make sure you're familiar with just that, we've created this handy article.

Space Jam: A New Legacy - October 1

LeBron is tasked with stepping up and saving his son from a rogue A.I. in this star-studded, live-action/animated sequel from 2021.

Reptile - October 6

Benecio Del Toto stars as a hardened New England detective known as Tom Nichols who is put on a case that will truly make him question everything he knows about life.

The Fall of the House of Usher - October 12

Mike Flanagan is back with a new adaptation on Edgar Allan Poe's works in this horror series about a rich family who is thrust into the limelight when its heirs keep suddenly and shockingly dying.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - October 15

Tom Holland teams up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the third part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man trilogy.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix - October 19

The man behind Netflix's Castlevania, Adi Shankar, is given free reign with Ubisoft's IPs in this anime adaptation of the Blood Dragon world.

Creature - October 20

The famed Frankenstein novel from Mary Shelley is given a fresh coat of paint in this new Turkish adaptation.

Old Dads - October 20

Bill Burr writes, directs, and stars in this comedy film about three middle-aged men who sell their company to a millennial and find themselves out of their depth in the current culture of society.

Life on Our Planet - October 25

Morgan Freeman narrates this nature documentary that chronicles life from billions of years ago all the way to the present day.

Pain Hustlers - October 27

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt star in this crime drama that sees a failing pharmacy manager and a struggling mom teaming up to turn a local pharmacy into the centre of a criminal conspiracy.