Netflix: What to watch in November 2024

It's a new month and that means we're staring down a whole range of new additions on Netflix. For November, the streaming giant is kicking off its holiday proceedings with a few different offerings, all on top of bolstering this with anticipated follow-up seasons, and exciting extra originals too. Needless to say, there's a lot to be excited about on Netflix this month.

Before we get into the new additions, a quick disclaimer: we've based our choices on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate dates and information.

Meet Me Next Christmas - November 6

This rom-com sees Christina Milian looking for her perfect romance all during a trip to the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

Outer Banks: Season 4 - Part 2 - November 7

The second and last half to the teen-drama series. The gang continues to deal with the repercussions of becoming renowned treasure hunters and the tight financial strain that comes with recreating Poguelandia.

Arcane: Season 2 - November 9

The second and final season to what is often lauded as the greatest video game adaptation of all-time. The League of Legends series will be back to explore the explosive storylines that unpacked during the exciting first season, all while continuing to develop the Champions of Vi, Jinx, Jayce, Viktor, Ekko, Heimerdinger, and more.

Hot Frosty - November 13

Yet another holiday flick. This film stars Lacey Chabert as Cathy, a widow who manages to bring a snowman to life.

Emilia Perez - November 13

A multi-language crime drama. This film sees Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez leading a stacked cast and appearing in this musical film about a underworld boss looking to leave behind the dangerous life of crime and safely retire.

Sprint: Season 2 - November 13

The second season of one of Netflix's many sports documentary series. Sprint follows the lives of some of the most talented and promising athletes from around the world and follows them during the Paris Olympic Games.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 - Part 2 - November 15

The second part of the three-part final season. Here, the Miyagi-Do clan must prove their mettle and worth at the global Sakai Takai tournament, where the best dojos, including the indomitable Cobra Kai, are in attendance.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson - November 16

Netflix has been testing the live sports waters on multiple occasions and the next on this front will be a major boxing bout between former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson and influencer Jake Paul.

Our Oceans - November 20

Barack Obama lends his signature voice to yet another in-depth documentary. This next effort dives into the seas and oceans around the world and focuses on many of the wonderful and incredible creatures that call them home.

The Merry Gentlemen - November 20

Yet another holiday flick. This time it's Chad Michael Murray that takes centre stage and lends his talents to a film where he stars as a male exotic dancer performing in a charity show created to save a small-town venue.

A Man on the Inside - November 21

The Good Place's creator and leading star are set for a reunion in this upcoming comedy series. Based on the Oscar nominated documentary The Mole Agent, this series has been created by Mike Schur and sees Ted Danson back in the lead role of a retired professor exploring the waters of private investigation.

Spellbound - November 22

Netflix's biggest animated feature film offering. Spellbound is a film where Rachel Zegler lends her voice to a princess tasked with going on a grand adventure to save her kingdom and her royal parents after a curse turned them into monsters.

The Empress: Season 2 - November 22

The second season of the historical drama focuses back in on the life of Elisabeth, the Empress of Austria during her rule in the 1800s.

Joy - November 22

This biopic takes aim at the very first IVF baby, and how the remarkable Joy stunned the world by being the first human successfully grown in a "test tube".

The Piano Lesson - November 22

An adaptation of a 1987 stage play, The Piano Lesson features Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington and sees the pair playing roles that delve into legacy and ambition and how this is all tied to a beautiful heirloom, a hand-made piano.

Chef's Table: Season 7 - November 27

Following up to the recent Noodles-focused season, Chef's Table will be back and looking more broadly at some of the most astounding and talented names in the culinary world.

Our Little Secret - November 27

The final holiday film of the month. This time it's Lindsay Lohan who leads this cast and appears as a woman who alongside her ex, played by Ian Harding, must spend an awkward Christmas together due to their current partners unbelievably being siblings. What are the chances!

The Madness - November 28

Colman Domingo appears in this Netflix series about a pundit who during a brief stint in the Poconos discovers a murder and then soon after must prove his innocence in a crime he did not commit.

Senna - November 29

This sports biographical drama looks into one of the most talented, successful, and tragic drivers Formula 1 has ever seen. This show looks into the life of Aryton Senna and sees how he developed from humble beginnings into a world champion and one of the greatest drivers the world has ever seen.