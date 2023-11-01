Netflix: What to watch in November 2023

HQ

November is finally upon us, and that means one thing: the holiday season is effectively here. With Christmas just around the corner, streaming services are starting to dish out their festive offering, and for this year, Netflix has a collection to offer. But to add to this, subscribers can look forward to plenty of anime series, documentaries, live sports, and even promising dramas. Here's what you should be watching on Netflix this November.

Series

All the Light We Cannot See - November 2

This war drama follows a blind French teenager, her uncle, and a German soldier during the height of the Nazi occupation of France in World War II. With Mark Ruffalo among the cast, this series is shaping up to be an emotional and gripping one.

HQ

This is an ad:

Onimusha - November 2

This anime series is an adaptation of Capcom's franchise, and is the next part of the streamer's expanded video game-related slate.

Blue Eye Samurai - November 3

This is an ad:

This anime series follows a mixed-race samurai on a quest for revenge during Edo-period Japan. It stars an impressive cast, including the likes of Randall Park, Brenda Song, Maya Erskine, Darren Barnet, and George Takei.

HQ

Robbie Williams - November 8

This documentary series explores the life of the British pop star and former Take That member, and captures his 30-year career.

The Netflix Cup - November 14

Netflix is testing the waters of live sports coverage by bringing together Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour golfers for a star-studded team golfing event.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - November 17

This anime adaptation of the graphic novel sees the cast from the live action film reprising their roles, to tell the story of Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, and the seven Evil Exes once more.

HQ

Squid Game: The Challenge - November 22

The biggest show Netflix has ever created sees hundreds of competitors competing over a $4.56 million cash prize by completing a variety of tasks based on the hit series.

HQ

Obliterated - November 30

The creators of Cobra Kai shift away from the dojo into high-stakes action, in this comedy series that sees a bunch of elite special forces operatives being tasked with saving the world hours after a very, heavy night out in Las Vegas.

HQ

Movies

The Killer - November 10

Michael Fassbender stars as a vengeful assassin battling his own sanity in this action-packed film that takes place all over the world.

HQ

Best. Christmas. Ever! - November 16

Heather Graham headlines this festive film about a woman who is attempting to discover the truth about another woman's perfect Christmas lifestyle. Jason Biggs also stars in this holiday movie.

HQ

Leo - November 21

Adam Sandler stars as an animated elderly lizard who helps various kids navigate school life in this daft and charming family film.

HQ

Family Switch - November 30

Jennifer Garner and Emma Meyers lead this family film about two women who switch bodies after a chance encounter with an astrological reader.