Netflix: What to watch in May 2024

As the weather warms up, many of you will no doubt be looking to spend more time basking in the sunshine. Netflix is trying its hardest to keep you plastered to a screen however, and is doing so with a slate of new feature length films and exciting series making their arrival on the streamer. With a few to look forward to, here's what you should be watching on Netflix this May.

The Black Phone (2021) - May 3

This horror film sees Ethan Hawke playing a sadistic kidnapper who snatches a 13-year-old boy who has to listen to phone calls from previous kidnapped victims through a disconnected phone.

This is an ad:

Bullet Train (2022) - May 3

Brad Pitt leads this action flick that sees a bunch of assassins trapped on a bullet train in Japan and all attempting to complete the same mission before the others manage to reap its rewards.

Unfrosted - May 3

Bodkin - May 9

Jerry Seinfeld leads this comedy take on how Kellogg's created the iconic Pop Tart, beating rival food manufacturers to the punch along the way.

The Final: Attack on Wembley - May 8

This documentary series explores the crazy events of the Euros 2020 final between England and Italy, wherein a bunch of hooligans stormed the iconic stadium.

Bodkin - May 9

This comedy series sees a bunch of podcasters flocking to Ireland in an attempt to solve a cold case, only to discover it was left unsolved for a very sinister reason.

Mother of the Bride - May 9

Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove star in this rom-com about a mother who learns that her daughter is marrying the son of the man who broke her heart years before.

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) - May 10

The anime series is making its return after a lengthy break. Here, Heron, the son of Zeus, will be facing the consequences of the fight against the Seraphim and how it has affected the Olympians.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 2) - May 10

The next chapter of the anime adventure will see the gang as they continue their journey across the Paldea region.

Bridgerton (Season 3: Part 1) - May 16

The massively popular and lusty period drama is returning to the streamer, bringing with it several new hot and saucy storylines for the aristocratic Bridgerton family to face.

The 8 Show - May 17

This Korean drama sees a group of contestants competing for a slice of a cash prize. The catch is that every lifeline they use to reach the end goal and to claim the prize will see funds detracted from the end prize pool.

Thelma the Unicorn - May 17

This animated film sees a pony becoming a hugely famous unicorn, and facing all the challenges and demands that a life in the spotlight brings.

Atlas - May 24

Jenny from the Block takes to the cosmos in this action epic about a soldier tasked with locating a dangerous AI capable of ending humanity as we know it.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory - May 24

The sequel to Camp Cretaceous. This animated show sees a young palaeontologist studying various prehistoric beasts all while living in the wilds of California.