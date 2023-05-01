Netflix: What to watch in May 2023

HQ

It's a new month, which means that Netflix is gearing up to release a whole collection of new content onto its streaming service. With a massive batch arriving, here are all the shows and movies that you should be keeping an eye out for this May.

But before we do dive in, we've based our picks on Netflix's UK additions, so be sure to check your local service for accurate information.

TV Shows:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - May 4

The first major spin-off for Netflix's period drama explores the early life and succession story of the young Queen Charlotte.

Queen Cleopatra - May 10

This drama/documentary series delves into the story behind Egypt's arguably most famous ruler, Cleopatra.

Ultraman (Season 3) - May 11

The hit anime series comes to a close this month with the third and final season of Ultraman.

Black Knight - May 12

Coming out of South Korea, this sci-fi action series takes place in a dystopian future where the world has been ravaged by air pollution, leaving people to rely on Black Knights for delivery services.

Mulligan - May 12

Expanding Netflix's animated offering, Mulligan tells the story of what happens when an alien civilization destroys Earth and humanity must start over from scratch.

XO, Kitty - May 18

This spin-off from the To All The Boys series, sees Kitty reuniting with her long-distance boyfriend at the same high school in Seoul that her late mother attended.

FUBAR - May 25

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back to his action roots in this series that revolves around a CIA agent who is tasked with one last job, only to uncover a shocking family revelation.

Movies:

Freaky (2020) - May 4

Vince Vaughn and Kathyrn Newton star in this horror comedy that sees a high-school senior swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck - May 9

This documentary is based on the best-selling book, and explores society's obsession with the pursuit of happiness.

Ad Astra (2019) - May 10

Brad Pitt stars in this sci-fi flick about an astronaut undertaking a dangerous mission across the solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father.

The Mother - May 12

Jennifer Lopez leads this action film that sees her starring as a former assassin that has been roped back into the world she left behind to protect the daughter she gave up years before.

Victim/Suspect - May 23

This crime/documentary tells the tale of women who have reported sexual assault and instead of being protected by the legal system, have been accused of a false report and then subsequently arrested and even imprisoned.