Netflix: What to watch in March 2024

If you've just finished wrapping up Avatar: The Last Airbender and Formula 1: Drive to Survive's sixth season and have been wondering about what you should turn your attention to on Netflix next, we have some very good choices for you. March 2024 is bringing a few really heavy hitters to the streaming service, so to prepare you for what's on offer, let's take a look at what to watch this coming month.

But before we get that far, a quick reminder: we've based our picks off a UK release schedule, so be sure to check locally for accurate information.

TV Series

The Netflix Slam - March 3

Netflix continues to test the waters of live sports coverage with an exhibition match between Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Full Swing (Season 2) - March 6

The sports documentary series based on the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf circuits returns to further follow a collection of athletes looking to stake their name into the sport's history books.

The Gentlemen - March 7

Guy Ritchie returns to his British crime franchise to share the story of Eddie Halsted as he inherits his father's large estate, only to discover that it's also the base for the country's biggest marijuana farm.

Chicken Nugget - March 15

This bizarre series comes from South Korea and sees a father racing to save his daughter who has recently been turned into a chicken nugget by an unusual machine.

3 Body Problem - March 21

Coming from the creative duo that brought Game of Thrones to TV screens around the world, 3 Body Problem is D.B. Weiss and David Benioff's latest major project, with this being a big budget adaptation of Liu Cixin's novel, a show starring Eiza Gonzales, Jack Bradley, Benedict Wong, among others.

Movies

Spaceman - March 1

Adam Sandler stars as a Polish astronaut tasked with travelling to Venus all at the cost of potentially losing his family due to his scientific ambition. This film also stars Paul Dano as a spider-like creature from the beginning of time.

The Monuments Men (2014) - March 7

This World War II film brings together a stacked cast including the likes of George Clooney, Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, Bill Murray, and John Goodman, to tell the story of a platoon of soldiers tasked with finding and protecting art and other creative wonders from the Nazis that have stolen and threaten to destroy them.

Damsel - March 8

Millie Bobby Brown leads this fantasy epic about a soon-to-be-princess thrown into a dismal mountain in order to pay a debt to the terrifying dragon that lurks within. Needless to say, she won't roll over and accept this fate, paving the way to an action-packed escape effort filled with all manner of hazards and dangers.

The Matrix Resurrections (2022) - March 9

The latest instalment into the long-running and beloved sci-fi series. The Matrix Resurrections brings back several members of the cast, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles, all to explore a story where Neo must once again determine whether reality is real or not.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) - March 15

Christian Bale and Matt Damon lead this film that depicts Ford's efforts to take down Ferrari in the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. Perfect for petrol heads, this film looks into the rise of the Shelby brand and the tragic death of driver Ken Miles.

Irish Wish - March 15

Lindsay Lohan continues her return to the limelight in her next Netflix rom-com effort. Irish Wish takes the iconic actress to Ireland, where she must attend the wedding of the love of her life and her best friend. Awkward!

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) - March 22

One of Tom Cruise's latest major blockbusters, Top Gun: Maverick is still one of the film industry's most recent billion dollar epics, and it's in this film that ace pilot Maverick leads a team of elite young graduates on a daring and truly dangerous mission.

The Wages of Fear - March 29

This is a remake of the 50s movie that sees a team of elite agents driving two trucks packed with explosives across the desert, all within a 24 hour period. Director Julien Leclarq leads this take on the film that looks action-packed and very thrilling.