Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
articles

Netflix: What to watch in March 2023

The next month for the streamer has a few interesting shows and movies set to debut.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With March just around the corner, many of you are no doubt wondering about what Netflix has in store for its subscribers for the month. With a new slate of exciting shows and movies planned, we've pulled together what we think are the best and most interesting additions for the month.

TV Series

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage - March 5

The famous comedian is back with an all-new stand-up special that will even air live at 3:00 GMT on the morning of March 5 for anyone in the UK.

Netflix: What to watch in March 2023
This is an ad:

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared - March 8

This documentary series explores the confounding case that surrounded the disappearance of the MH370 flight, which remains an open case to this day.

Agent Elvis - March 17

This is an ad:

Animated series from the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that sees Matthew McConaughey voicing the King of Rock and Roll as he is inducted into a secret government programme.

HQ

Waco: American Apocalypse - March 22

Limited documentary series that looks into the incident in Texas in 1993, when cult leader David Koresh engaged with the federal government for a 51-day siege.

The Night Agent - March 23

This Original series picks up on what happens after a phone in the basement of the White House that never rings, actually rings.

HQ

Unstable - March 30

Rob Lowe stars in this comedy series that revolves around a biotech genius who is attempting to overcome grief with the help of his son.

Movies

Fall - March 2

This 2022 film follows two best friends who decide to climb a 2,000 foot radio tower and soon find themselves stranded at its peak.

The Unholy - March 2

This horror film from 2021 explores a young teen who discovers they have the ability to heal people and soon after credits the powers to the Virgin Mary.

Luther: The Fallen Sun - March 10

Idris Elba returns to star as his long-running role of a grizzled British detective, in a movie that picks up after the fifth season of the BBC crime drama.

HQ

Marmaduke - March 15

Owen Wilson and Emma Stone star in the 2010 film that sees a troublesome Great Dane causing all kinds of havoc for his owners.

The Magician's Elephant - March 17

This animated feature film sees a young boy having to complete three impossible tasks given by a strange elephant, all on his journey to save and help his sister.

Murder Mystery 2 - March 30

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back again as Nick and Audrey in a hopefully hilarious and daft sequel that sees the pair solving the kidnapping of one of their close friends after he was snatched at his own wedding.

HQ


Loading next content