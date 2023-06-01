Netflix: What to watch in June 2023

HQ

Despite the fact that it's summertime, streamers seem to really enjoy releasing a boatload of exciting and fresh content during the warmer months, and for Netflix this is once again the case.

With an array of new additions, all of which are based on the UK additions, here are what you should be keeping an eye out for on Netflix this month.

TV Series:

Arnold - June 7

This three-part docu-series explores how Arnold Schwarzenegger went from humble beginnings to global stardom.

Never Have I Ever - Season 4 - June 8

The final season of the rom-com show sees Devi navigating the final year of high school and all of the personal and social challenges that entails.

Human Resources - Season 2 - June 9

The animated series is back for its second and final outing, with this seeing an all-star cast lending their voices to the emotion monsters of Big Mouth.

Our Planet 2 - June 14

David Attenborough lends his voice to this nature documentary that looks to showcase the diverse world of the animal kingdom.

Black Mirror - Season 6 - June 15

After a four-year break, Netflix's sci-fi anthology makes its return in a five episode season that stars Aaron Paul and Salma Hayek among others.

Break Point - Part 2 - June 21

The tennis docu-series makes its return and looks to continue telling the stories of the top tennis athletes from around the world in a style similar to that of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Skull Island - June 22

A group of adventurers find them shipwrecked on a mysterious island inhabited by prehistoric creatures in this animated series.

The Witcher - Season 3 Volume 1 - June 29

Henry Cavill is back for his final outing as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's conflicting adaptation of the fantasy novels. With this looking to adapt the Time of Contempt book, this season will be split into two volumes.

Movies:

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) - June 12

Nicolas Cage portrays himself in this hilarious crime comedy that stars Pedro Pascal as a Nick Cage superfan and millionaire.

Extraction 2 - June 16

Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in this action-packed sequel that sees him having to extract and protect a family from a Georgian mobster.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical (2022) - June 24

This musical retelling of Roald Dahl's beloved book sees Marshanna Lynch and Emma Thompson bringing to life the fictional characters, all while Tim Minchin penned the script and soundtrack.

Nimona - June 30

Riz Ahmed and Chloë Grace Moretz star in this animated feature about a young girl tasked with proving the innocence of a knight who has been framed for a crime he didn't commit.