Netflix: What to watch in July 2024

A new month means a slate of new arrivals coming to Netflix. For this section of summer, we can look forward to a few promising Originals and a collection of additional seasons of already beloved shows, as well as the occasional major past release coming to the streamer. With that in mind, here's what to watch on Netflix UK this July.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Season 2) - July 1

The animated kid's series is back for a second outing and sees the crew of the USS Protostar boldly going where none have gone before.

Sprint - July 2

The next in a longline of Netflix sports documentaries, Sprint follows a collection of the world's fastest athletes and documents their journey to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F - July 3

Eddie Murphy returns to one of his most iconic film series yet. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F sees the detective returning to his old stomping ground to unearth the person responsible for threats against his daughter's life.

The Imaginary - July 5

This Japanese film may look as though it has been made by Studio Ghibli, but that isn't the case. The Imaginary sees an imaginary friend tasked with finding his best friend and creator before he fades away, all after the pair are split up.

Smile (2022) - July 9

Horror fans rejoice, the unsettling film from 2022 is making its debut on the streamer. Smile sees a woman haunted by a cruel entity after witnessing an unusual and horrifying incident.

Receiver - July 10

Following up to the Quarterback documentary, Receiver looks to track the lives of several of the NFL's top receivers, including Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, and George Kittle.

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3) - July 11

The final season of the Vikings spinoff show sees Leif Eriksson, Freydis and Harald all looking to etch their names into Viking history, all while dealing with dastardly Norman kings and Viking rivals.

Exploding Kittens - July 12

This animated show is an adaptation of the beloved card game. Tom Ellis stars here as Godcat, the feline embodiment of the Almighty that serves as a temporary imprisonment of the deity to teach him a lesson.

Ticket to Paradise (2022) - July 12

Frequent partners Julia Roberts and George Clooney come together once again in this 2022 rom-com that follows a divorced couple as they fall back in love all during their daughter's destination wedding in Thailand.

LaLiga: All Access - July 15

Another sports documentary, LaLiga: All Access delves deep into the top Spanish football division and follows many of the most popular teams and players that compete in the tournament every year.

Cobra Kai (Season 6 - Part 1) - July 18

The first part in the final season of the action show. Cobra Kai's return will see the Miyagi-Do clan working harder than ever to overcome the increasingly powerful and dangerous Cobra Kai goons led by Sensei John Kreese.

Too Hot to Handle (Season 6) - July 19

Love it or hate it, it's usually one of Netflix's biggest summer offerings. Too Hot to Handle will be back with a new cast of individuals heading to the villa in the hope of finding love, but more likely caving to primal desires.

The Decameron - July 25

This historical comedy will take us back to the 14th century to see how a kooky group of peasants looked to survive and overcome the Black Death, the deadliest pandemic in history.

The Dragon Prince (Season 6) - July 26

The next chapter in Netflix's animated series is almost here. This penultimate outing will continue to see the gang attempting to bring peace to the land.