Netflix: What to watch in July 2023

July is finally here, and with this being the case, Netflix is looking to serve up a whole slew of content for subscribers. Be it movies or TV series, we've had a look at the month's additions and picked out the shows that are most worth allocating your time to this sunny, summery month - with all picks being based on Netflix's UK release schedule.

TV Series:

Quarterback - July 12

Netflix's Drive to Survive sports documentary format has been used in an array of other sports as of late, and the latest to get this treatment is the NFL. Quarterback follows the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins, and Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota as they live through a season of football.

Sonic Prime (Season 2) - July 13

The blue blur is back for the second outing of his latest animated series. Sonic Prime Season 2 sees the hedgehog travelling across the multiverse all to stop the evil Dr. Eggman's latest efforts.

Too Hot To Handle (Season 5) - July 14

It's not exactly very compelling or intelligent TV, but there is something entertaining about watching a bunch of self-obsessed, objectively-attractive individuals attempting to make more meaningful connections with one another.

They Cloned Tyrone - July 21

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx star in this eerie action-comedy show about a trio of individuals who discover a nefarious government cloning facility and begin to unpack the mystery behind it.

The Witcher (Season 3 Volume 2) - July 27

The second volume of the third season of Netflix's fantasy adaptation arrives in July, with this being the final time that Henry Cavill suits up as the White Wolf, Geralt of Rivia.

Movies:

Wham! - July 5

This documentary explores the life and history of the pop band Wham! and chronicles their historic rise to fame and success between 1982 and 1986.

The Out-Laws - July 7

Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin star as the criminal parents of Nina Dobrev, as they terrorise and cause havoc for their future son-in-law, Adam Devine, in this hilarious comedy film.

Bird Box Barcelona - July 14

Following the massively popular movie starring Sandra Bullock, Bird Box Barcelona sees a family attempting to survive the growing presence of creatures that once seen lead witnesses to a miserable fate.

The Deepest Breath - July 19

This documentary film explores the lives of the champion diver, Alessia Zecchini, and the expert safety diver, Stephen Keenan, as they train and take on championships and events under the waves all over the world.