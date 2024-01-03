Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix: What to watch in January 2024

The streamer has a variety of original and newly introduced movies and TV making their debut during the first month of the year.

HQ

While we've all had a busy December, the New Year isn't slowing down when it comes to new content making its debut on Netflix. The streamer has a whole slate of original films and TV series planned, as well as bolstering its library with a slate of exciting other projects. With a lot coming up, here's what you should be watching on Netflix in January 2024.

TV Series:

Fool Me Once - January 1

Michelle Keegan headlines this mystery series about a widow whose life is thrown into disarray when she sees her late husband on her child's nanny cam.

The Brothers Sun - January 4

Michelle Yeoh stars in this action comedy series about a ruthless Taipei gangster who travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother after his father is assassinated.

Delicious in Dungeon - January 4

This Netflix original anime sees a crew of adventurers exploring a dangerous dungeon in the hopes of finding one of the member's sisters, after she was eaten by a dragon.

Break Point (Season 2) - January 10

The second season of the tennis documentary show follows a variety of the sports' most notorious and iconic athletes as they compete in the top tournaments around the world.

Sonic Prime (Season 3) - January 11

The third season of the animated children's show sees Sonic and the gang continuing to travel across the multiverse to protect it from the destructive Dr. Eggman.

Netflix: What to watch in January 2024

Griselda - January 25

Sofia Vergara leads the cast of this bio-drama about Griselda Blanco, a woman who became notorious in the 70s for being regarded as one of the most ruthless cartel leaders in Colombia.

HQ

Masters of the Universe: Revolution - January 25

Kevin Smith's adaptation of the Masters of the Universe brand is continuing this month with the first season of Revolution, which will explore how He-Man and Teela work together to save Eternia from Skeletor after he defeated the iconic heroes.

HQ

Movies:

Bitconned - January 1

This crime documentary explores how Ray Trapani became one of the biggest scammers in crypto history.

Good Grief - January 5

Dan Levy finds himself in front of the camera and sitting on the director's chair in this rom-com also penned by Levy, about a man who travels to Paris in the wake of his husband's death.

Transporter 2 - January 7

Jason Statham stars in this 2007 action movie sequel about a man who must rescue the kidnapped child of a powerful USA official.

Dune - January 9

With Part Two debuting in theatres in March, Netflix is bringing the first chapter of Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi adaptation from 2021 to users around the world.

HQ

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - January 10

Ben Schwartz returns as the blue blur in this live-action sequel from 2022 that also sees Jim Carrey once again back as Dr. Robotnik, and Idris Elba making his debut as Knuckles.

HQ

Lift - January 12

Kevin Hart stars alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw in this action comedy film about a master thief who teams up with his ex-girlfriend to steal $100 million worth of gold from an in-flight 777 passenger plane.

HQ

Morbius - January 13

It's finally Morbin' time for Netflix users, as the notoriously bad Jared Leto-led superhero film from 2022 is coming to the streamer in the middle of the month.

HQ

The Kitchen - January 19

Daniel Kaluuya is making his debut as a director in this film about two young men fighting for the residents of The Kitchen, a community who refuse to abandon their homes in a dystopian version of London.



