Netflix: What to watch in January 2024

While we've all had a busy December, the New Year isn't slowing down when it comes to new content making its debut on Netflix. The streamer has a whole slate of original films and TV series planned, as well as bolstering its library with a slate of exciting other projects. With a lot coming up, here's what you should be watching on Netflix in January 2024.
Fool Me Once - January 1
Michelle Keegan headlines this mystery series about a widow whose life is thrown into disarray when she sees her late husband on her child's nanny cam.
The Brothers Sun - January 4
Michelle Yeoh stars in this action comedy series about a ruthless Taipei gangster who travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother after his father is assassinated.
Delicious in Dungeon - January 4
This Netflix original anime sees a crew of adventurers exploring a dangerous dungeon in the hopes of finding one of the member's sisters, after she was eaten by a dragon.
Break Point (Season 2) - January 10
The second season of the tennis documentary show follows a variety of the sports' most notorious and iconic athletes as they compete in the top tournaments around the world.
Sonic Prime (Season 3) - January 11
The third season of the animated children's show sees Sonic and the gang continuing to travel across the multiverse to protect it from the destructive Dr. Eggman.
Griselda - January 25
Sofia Vergara leads the cast of this bio-drama about Griselda Blanco, a woman who became notorious in the 70s for being regarded as one of the most ruthless cartel leaders in Colombia.
Masters of the Universe: Revolution - January 25
Kevin Smith's adaptation of the Masters of the Universe brand is continuing this month with the first season of Revolution, which will explore how He-Man and Teela work together to save Eternia from Skeletor after he defeated the iconic heroes.
Bitconned - January 1
This crime documentary explores how Ray Trapani became one of the biggest scammers in crypto history.
Good Grief - January 5
Dan Levy finds himself in front of the camera and sitting on the director's chair in this rom-com also penned by Levy, about a man who travels to Paris in the wake of his husband's death.
Transporter 2 - January 7
Jason Statham stars in this 2007 action movie sequel about a man who must rescue the kidnapped child of a powerful USA official.
Dune - January 9
With Part Two debuting in theatres in March, Netflix is bringing the first chapter of Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi adaptation from 2021 to users around the world.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - January 10
Ben Schwartz returns as the blue blur in this live-action sequel from 2022 that also sees Jim Carrey once again back as Dr. Robotnik, and Idris Elba making his debut as Knuckles.
Lift - January 12
Kevin Hart stars alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw in this action comedy film about a master thief who teams up with his ex-girlfriend to steal $100 million worth of gold from an in-flight 777 passenger plane.
Morbius - January 13
It's finally Morbin' time for Netflix users, as the notoriously bad Jared Leto-led superhero film from 2022 is coming to the streamer in the middle of the month.
The Kitchen - January 19
Daniel Kaluuya is making his debut as a director in this film about two young men fighting for the residents of The Kitchen, a community who refuse to abandon their homes in a dystopian version of London.