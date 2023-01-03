Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix: What to watch in January 2023

While Christmas is over, the dark winter nights are still upon us. Beat them with some new films and TV series from Netflix.

Every month, the average consumer is bombarded with new content from the increasing list of major streaming services. Movies and TV series are added in droves, and it can be extremely difficult to figure out what is worth watching.

That's why we've started compiling a list of highlights - based on the coverage, the people involved, and our own gut feeling - every month, to make it easier for you to see what's worth watching.

Below you'll find our selection for January:

TV Series:

Kaleidoscope - January 1
A master thief and his gang attempt an epic and elaborate run worth $7 billion - but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plan.

Lady Voyeur - January 1

Woman of the Dead - January 5

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) - January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy - January 5
A woman with mysterious, supernatural abilities wants to avenge herself for everything she was subjected to after being sold as a human good luck charm.

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) - January 12
This spin-off of the famous Vikings series is getting its second season, and it's once again bringing blood, sweat and tears.

Sky Rojo (Season 3) - January 13

That '90s Show - January 19.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre - January 19
A thrilling collection of the works of Junji Ito, the master of weird manga, featuring some of his most bizarre, creepy and terrifying tales.

Lockwood & Co. - January 27

Movies

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street - January 4

The Pale Blue Eye - January 6
Christian Bale returns with director Scott Cooper in a dark thriller about a series of gruesome killings in 1930s New York.

Dog Gone - January 13

You People - January 27

Pamela, A Love Story - January 31



