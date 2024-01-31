Netflix: What to watch in February 2024

HQ

January has been a pretty fantastic month for new additions to Netflix, but what does the second month of the year have in store for subscribers? February is bringing a slate of exciting new original shows and movies, as well as a list of existing projects for fans to gawk at, and we've picked out the films and TV that you should be keeping an eye out for.

But before we get into that, a short disclaimer: we've based our choices on Netflix UK additions, so be sure to check locally for accurate information relating to your region.

TV Series:

Deadwater Fell - February 7

David Tennant headlines this BBC drama series that explores a harrowing crime that rocks a rural Scottish community.

One Day - February 8

Based on the novel by David Nicholls, this romantic drama follows two young people as they promise to remain in touch after spending their graduation night together.

Lover, Stalker, Killer - February 9

This crime documentary series looks into a mechanic who while dating a woman online formulates an obsession that soon leads to a serious and terrifying end.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - February 22

Netflix's live-action take on the iconic Nickelodeon series will follow the story of the Avatar Aang, as he is tasked with mastering all the elements, all while defending his friends from the destructive Fire Nation.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) - February 23

The sixth season of arguably Netflix's most-popular sports documentary series looks to cover the events of the 2023 Formula 1 season, all while preparing fans for the 2024 season, which kicks off at the end of the month.

Code 8: Part II - February 28

The long-awaited sequel to the sci-fi superhero action film. This movie will see Robbie and Stephen Amell fighting to help a young girl get the justice her murdered brother deserves.

Movies:

November Criminals (2017) - February 1

Ansel Elgort and Chloë Grace Moretz lead this crime movie about two best friends investigating the murder of one of their school mates.

Orion and the Dark - February 2

DreamWorks Animation brings to life this adventure that sees a young boy heading out on a grand voyage alongside the physical manifestation of his fears.

King Richard (2021) - February 6

This Oscar-winning film is about the Williams sisters and how they grew up and were trained to become tennis superstars. It was also the film that Will Smith won his first Oscar for, all before slapping Chris Rock live on stage and being booted from the Academy for his actions shortly afterwards.

Green Book (2018) - February 10

Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star in this highly acclaimed drama that follows the life of an Italian-American bouncer who becomes the driver for an African-American classical pianist touring the American South in the 1960s. This film won multiple Oscars, including Best Picture in 2019.

Home for Rent - February 10

This horror film is about a landlord who finds herself being tormented by a frightening cult.

Players - February 14

Gina Rodriguez leads a cast also starring Tom Ellis and Damon Wayans Jr. in this rom-com about a New York sportswriter versed in casual hook-ups who falls for one of her targets.

My Son (2021) - February 20

James McAvoy and Claire Foy lead this crime drama film about a young divorced couple who search for their missing seven-year-old son who was snatched from a campsite.