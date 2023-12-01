Netflix: What to watch in December 2023

HQ

With the holidays fast approaching, Netflix has lined up a pretty mega slate of original content to engage its fans during the Christmas and New Year period. With a whole collection of movies and TV shows to look out for, we've picked out the most exciting new additions coming to Netflix within the month of December 2023.

TV Series:

The Archies - December 7

The iconic Archie comics that served as the basis for Riverdale have been given the Bollywood treatment in this upcoming series.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team - December 12

This is an ad:

This documentary follows the U.S. women's football team during their campaign at the recent World Cup.

The Crown (Season 6 - Part 2) - December 14

After six seasons, the drama series finally concludes this December, with it exploring the final portion of Queen Elizabeth's reign.

This is an ad:

HQ

Yu Yu Hakusho - December 14

This Japanese live-action adaptation looks to put a unique spin on the iconic manga and anime of the same name.

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon - December 25

The famed comedian is back for another (no doubt) record-breaking stand-up special.

Pokémon Concierge - December 28

The Pokémon Company and Netflix have teamed up to bring to life the adventures of Haru and various pocket monsters all during their time at a Pokémon Resort.

HQ

Berlin - December 29

This Money Heist prequel sees the return of Pedro Alonso, and revolves around his time in Berlin during his golden age.

Movies:

May December - December 1

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in this drama about a young actress travelling to Georgia to study the life of a controversial woman.

Green Lantern (2011) - December 7

Ryan Reynolds stars as the DC hero in this notoriously bad superhero flick.

Leave the World Behind - December 8

An all-star cast of Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha'la Herrold lead this post-apocalyptic comedy.

HQ

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget - December 15

Aardman is back with a brand-new stop-motion animated project that continues the story of its famed Chicken Run series.

HQ

Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Edition (2021) - December 15

You've seen the original cut, but get ready for a Spider-Man bonanza with 11 minutes of extra No Way Home footage in this extended version.

HQ

American Underdog (2021) - December 16

Zachary Levi stars as former Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, in this biopic of the NFL player's life.

Marry Me (2021) - December 16

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez come together for this rom-com that soon becomes anything but a love story.

Maestro - December 20

Bradley Cooper stars and directs in this dramatised take on composer Leonard Bernstein's life, all alongside Carey Mulligan.

HQ

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire - December 22

The first part of Zack Snyder's promising and action-packed sci-fi film series, Rebel Moon, will see Sofia Boutella starring as a stranger defending a peaceful colony from a tyrannical force.