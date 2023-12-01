Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
articles

Netflix: What to watch in December 2023

Various massive movies and TV series are making their debut this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With the holidays fast approaching, Netflix has lined up a pretty mega slate of original content to engage its fans during the Christmas and New Year period. With a whole collection of movies and TV shows to look out for, we've picked out the most exciting new additions coming to Netflix within the month of December 2023.

TV Series:

The Archies - December 7

The iconic Archie comics that served as the basis for Riverdale have been given the Bollywood treatment in this upcoming series.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team - December 12

This is an ad:

This documentary follows the U.S. women's football team during their campaign at the recent World Cup.

The Crown (Season 6 - Part 2) - December 14

After six seasons, the drama series finally concludes this December, with it exploring the final portion of Queen Elizabeth's reign.

This is an ad:
HQ

Yu Yu Hakusho - December 14

This Japanese live-action adaptation looks to put a unique spin on the iconic manga and anime of the same name.

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon - December 25

The famed comedian is back for another (no doubt) record-breaking stand-up special.

Pokémon Concierge - December 28

The Pokémon Company and Netflix have teamed up to bring to life the adventures of Haru and various pocket monsters all during their time at a Pokémon Resort.

HQ

Berlin - December 29

This Money Heist prequel sees the return of Pedro Alonso, and revolves around his time in Berlin during his golden age.

Movies:

May December - December 1

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in this drama about a young actress travelling to Georgia to study the life of a controversial woman.

Green Lantern (2011) - December 7

Ryan Reynolds stars as the DC hero in this notoriously bad superhero flick.

Leave the World Behind - December 8

An all-star cast of Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha'la Herrold lead this post-apocalyptic comedy.

HQ

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget - December 15

Aardman is back with a brand-new stop-motion animated project that continues the story of its famed Chicken Run series.

HQ

Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Edition (2021) - December 15

You've seen the original cut, but get ready for a Spider-Man bonanza with 11 minutes of extra No Way Home footage in this extended version.

HQ

American Underdog (2021) - December 16

Zachary Levi stars as former Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, in this biopic of the NFL player's life.

Marry Me (2021) - December 16

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez come together for this rom-com that soon becomes anything but a love story.

Maestro - December 20

Bradley Cooper stars and directs in this dramatised take on composer Leonard Bernstein's life, all alongside Carey Mulligan.

HQ

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire - December 22

The first part of Zack Snyder's promising and action-packed sci-fi film series, Rebel Moon, will see Sofia Boutella starring as a stranger defending a peaceful colony from a tyrannical force.

HQ


Loading next content