Netflix: What to watch in December 2022

The holiday period is a time for putting your feet up, cosying up with warm beverages, and watching all kinds of movies and TV series with family and friends, but what exactly should you be looking to watch this year? Well, if you have a Netflix subscription, perhaps we can help you out with this collection of movies and series that will be arriving on the streamer over the coming days and weeks.

TV series

Dead End - December 1

CAT - December 9

Glitter - December 14

In 1976 Sopot, Poland, three determined women navigate social and political changes as they strive to find independence, financial freedom and love.

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 - December 22

The games are deadlier, this world more wild and cruel; but will Arisu ever make it back to the real world — and will it be worth everything he's lost?

The Witcher: Blood Origin - December 25

More than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power.

Time Hustler - December 25

Treason - December 26

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy - TBA

David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in what most certainly will be an interview unlike anything we've ever seen with this brave man.

Movies

Troll - December 1

When an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens an ancient troll, officials appoint a fearless palaeontologist to stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - December 2

On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.

Warriors of Future - December 2

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - December 9

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

I Believe in Santa - December 14

A Not So Merry Christmas - December 20

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - December 23

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.