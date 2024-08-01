Netflix: What to watch in August 2024

HQ

It's a new month, which means many of you are no doubt wondering what will be coming to Netflix over the coming weeks. Let me spoil proceedings for a moment and simply reveal that there will be a lot to look forward to this August, be it movies or TV series, each existing in a multitude of genres.

Before getting into the picks, it's worth being aware that we've based our selections on Netflix's UK additions, meaning it's best to check locally for accurate information.

PSA: We're going to skip our companion Disney+ article this month, as aside from Young Jedi Adventures returning, the streamer has very little to highlight this August.

Unstable (Season 2) - August 1

Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe return for this comedy series about an eccentric tech genius who has spiralled into depression following the tragic loss of his wife.

Rebel Moon Part One & Part Two: Director's Cut - August 2

The extended versions of Zack Snyder's largely panned action sci-fi films will be debuting in tandem, bringing with them nearly six hours of Rebel Moon content to chew through.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie - August 2

This animated adventure takes us back beneath the waves to experience the story of how Sandy Cheeks stepped up to save Bikini Bottom from devastation. How, you ask? The iconic town has been scooped up out of the ocean and now Sandy and SpongeBob must team up to return it home.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) - August 8

The final season of the action series. The Umbrella Academy here will be tasked with returning reality back to normal by finally defeating their father, albeit without the help of their powers.

Emily in Paris (Season 4 - Part 1) - August 15

The drama series will be back once again and see Lily Collins' titular Emily teaming up with Gabriel in an effort to earn a Michelin star for their Parisian restaurant.

The Union - August 16

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry collide as former high school sweethearts turned secret agents in this action flick that will explore the high-stakes world of global espionage.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie - Part 1 & 2 - August 22

The two part cinematic moment that also effectively serves as the fifth season of the Sailor Moon anime, and the final chapter of the Sailor Moon Crystal narrative.

Secret Lives of Orangutans - August 22

David Attenborough lends his timeless and iconic voice to this nature documentary that follows an eight-year-old orangutan as it goes about its daily life in the dangerous but beautiful wild.

Incoming - August 23

This comedy film revolves around a group of high school freshmen as they look to partake in their first-ever high school party. Expect lots of wild developments and crude humour in this movie.

Kaos - August 29

Jeff Goldblum stars as a conflicted Zeus tasked with overseeing humans, gods, and everything in between, in this modern retelling of Greek mythology from the creator of The End of the F***ing World.

Terminator Zero - August 29

This anime is an official part of the wider Terminator lore and follows a resistance fighter who is sent back in time to create a rival AI to take on Skynet and prevent a devastating future.

The Deliverance - August 30

This horror film stars Glenn Close and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin and follows a family living in rural Indiana as they deal with a suspected portal to hell that has opened in their home.