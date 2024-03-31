Netflix: What to watch in April 2024

HQ

Last month was a mega one for Netflix subscribers, as the streamer debuted all manner of exciting and interesting movies and TV series, but this April is a different story. While there are a few exciting projects to look forward to, the offering is significantly weaker than we've seen in the past. Still, to see what this month has in store, we've picked out the most exciting new additions planned for this month, with our picks all based on UK additions.

Together: Treble Winners - April 2

Manchester City are currently the team to beat in global football, after the Premier League club completed the massively demanding task of conquering the treble during its 2022/23 campaign. During one season, Man City won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League, and this documentary gives us an inside look at that season and the trials and the tribulations the team faced.

Files of the Unexplained - April 3

We humans love to cook up conspiracies for things that we cannot quite explain with logic and science. This new docuseries explores some of the strangest and most unusual occurrences and disappearances that humanity has ever experienced.

Ripley - April 4

You are likely rather familiar with The Talented Mr. Ripley, as the character has been the star of various films and adaptations in the past, with the most famous probably being Matt Damon's take in the 90s. Fleabag's Andrew Scott is now putting his own spin on the character in this new adaptation of this story that is coming in a black and white TV format.

Parasyte: The Grey - April 5

Coming from the creator behind Train to Busan, Parasyte: The Grey is Yeon Sang-Ho's latest TV project. This horror series is an adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki's manga that sees humans waging war on an unidentified parasitic life form lives off human hosts and saps their strength for its own sinister and unclear purposes.

Scoop - April 5

This drama looks to recount one of the most notorious interviews that the BBC's Newsnight show ever broadcast. Scoop sees Gillian Anderson portraying news anchor Emily Maitlis as she prepares and then interviews Prince Andrew (played by Rufus Sewell) following allegations that the royal was connected and involved with the infamous and indicted Jeffrey Epstein.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp - April 12

The famed and usually troublesome Woody Woodpecker is back and looking to set up a new home at Camp Woo Hoo. The local inspector however is threatening Woody's plans to put down new roots, which no doubt will lead the two to face off for all manner of family-friendly hijinks and crazy activities.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver - April 19

Zack Snyder's sci-fi sequel is set to be Netflix's big new addition this month, with The Scargiver seeing Sofia Boutella's Kora beginning her vengeance campaign against the empire. This film picks up where Child of Fire concluded and sees the cast reprising their roles for more action-packed cosmic adventures packed with slow-mo flair and all in creative and vibrant worlds scattered throughout the galaxy.

City Hunter - April 25

This live action adaptation of the Japanese manga revolves around a talented marksman and ladies man teaming up with his late partner's sister to investigate his unnatural death. This series aims to deliver gritty Japanese crime drama, all spruced up with comedic elements and plenty of action to boot.

Dead Boy Detectives - April 25

The latest in a line of teen live action series, Dead Boy Detectives sees two teenage ghosts deciding to remain in the realm of the living to solve crimes and mysteries for their supernatural clientele. However, when a powerful witch adversary crosses their paths, things become much more complicated for the duo.