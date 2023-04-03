Netflix: What to watch in April 2023

It's a new month and that means that there are a bunch of new movies and series coming to Netflix over the next few weeks. But with plenty already available and tons being added, what should you watch first? Here's our picks of what to watch on Netflix out of April 2023's new additions.
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong star in this comedy series about two individuals that begin to feud following a road rage incident.
Archived footage, interviews, and reenactments depict the harrowing day that shook Boston to its core.
Edgar Ramírez stars as an ex-cop attempting to find a mobster's runaway girlfriend in this crazy crime series.
This documentary looks into one of the largest chimpanzee societies in the world.
The final season of the beloved comedy series makes its debut on the streaming service, wrapping up the tale of Jake, Amy, and the 99th Precinct.
Keri Russell stars in this political thriller that revolves around a career diplomat who is facing troubles at work and at home.
The saga of Tully and Kate comes to a close with the final episodes of the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.
The second season of the DC comics adaptation sees half-human, half-deer boy Gus and his friends look to escape the clutches of a nefarious doctor.
This documentary series follows life at an auction house that specialises in selling rare collectibles.
A horror film that explores what happens when a couple of YouTubers dive into a lake to discover a house beneath the murky waters.
Milla Jovovich stars in the live-action adaptation of Capcom's beast-slaying video game series.
This family-friendly film sees a young boy visiting his family in Mexico, when he comes across a mythical baby Chupacabra hiding under the family home.
Bob Odenkirk stars as a formerly retired hitman who is roped back into a world of killing after getting into a fight on a bus.
The long-running historical series meets its conclusion with a motion picture finale that tells the last chapter of Uhtred of Bebbanburg's story.
The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers return to deal with a familiar yet dangerous enemy that is threatening the world.