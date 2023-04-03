Netflix: What to watch in April 2023

HQ

It's a new month and that means that there are a bunch of new movies and series coming to Netflix over the next few weeks. But with plenty already available and tons being added, what should you watch first? Here's our picks of what to watch on Netflix out of April 2023's new additions.

TV Series

Beef - April 6

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong star in this comedy series about two individuals that begin to feud following a road rage incident.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing - April 12

Archived footage, interviews, and reenactments depict the harrowing day that shook Boston to its core.

Florida Man - April 13

Edgar Ramírez stars as an ex-cop attempting to find a mobster's runaway girlfriend in this crazy crime series.

Chimp Empire - April 19

This documentary looks into one of the largest chimpanzee societies in the world.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8) - April 20

The final season of the beloved comedy series makes its debut on the streaming service, wrapping up the tale of Jake, Amy, and the 99th Precinct.

The Diplomat - April 20

Keri Russell stars in this political thriller that revolves around a career diplomat who is facing troubles at work and at home.

Firefly Lane (Season 2 Part 2) - April 27

The saga of Tully and Kate comes to a close with the final episodes of the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) - April 27

The second season of the DC comics adaptation sees half-human, half-deer boy Gus and his friends look to escape the clutches of a nefarious doctor.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch - April 28

This documentary series follows life at an auction house that specialises in selling rare collectibles.

Movies

The Deep House - April 1

A horror film that explores what happens when a couple of YouTubers dive into a lake to discover a house beneath the murky waters.

Monster Hunter - April 6

Milla Jovovich stars in the live-action adaptation of Capcom's beast-slaying video game series.

Chupa - April 7

This family-friendly film sees a young boy visiting his family in Mexico, when he comes across a mythical baby Chupacabra hiding under the family home.

Nobody - April 13

Bob Odenkirk stars as a formerly retired hitman who is roped back into a world of killing after getting into a fight on a bus.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die - April 14

The long-running historical series meets its conclusion with a motion picture finale that tells the last chapter of Uhtred of Bebbanburg's story.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always - April 19

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers return to deal with a familiar yet dangerous enemy that is threatening the world.