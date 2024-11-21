Netflix users file class action lawsuit after being unable to watch Paul vs. Tyson fight over streaming issues

HQ

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout was seen live by 60 million households, according to Netflix, and 108 people worldwide, according to analytics. Many of them were left disappointed after a fight some said was staged. However, many other Netflix subscribers weren't able to watch it at all.

On Monday, a class action was filed in a Florida state court on behalf of Netflix subscribers who suffered buffering and freezing glitches during the fight, and claims Netflix has breached of contract and violations of Florida's unfair and deceptive trade practices and consumer protection act.

The complaint states Netflix should have known better because it's happened before. It says Netflix has failed fulfilling contractual obligations, and was completely unprepared and unable to fix those issues. It seeks now unspecified damages.

As read in The Hollywood Reporter, Down Detector had roughly 97,000 reports of streaming issues, and topics like "NetflixBroken" or "buffering" started trending on Twitter.

Some had difficulties watching the boxing fight live, and others couldn't watch it at all. But before the match, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters had said to THR that the comapny had enough infrastructure to support live broadcasts.