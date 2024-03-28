Netflix' upcoming animated Ghostbusters series hasn't been cancelled

HQ

Two years ago, we reported that Netflix is working on yet another animated series based on a popular franchise, namely Ghostbusters. Both Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan (who co-wrote Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) are confirmed as producers, but others than that, we haven't gotten any details, only massive silence.

So has the project been killed? Fortunately not (it would have need ironic if it was though and returned as a ghost, which would need the involvement of Ghostbusters), and Kenan says in a Screen Rant interview:

"I just watched an entire art presentation for the show. I've seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It's in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it's a great time to be a Ghostbuster."

This makes it sound like it's still at least another year off. In the meantime, don't forget to check out Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in theaters now.