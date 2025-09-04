Netflix unveils trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Netflix has mastered the art of turning true crime into must-watch TV, and this fall they're back with the next installment in their Monster series: The Ed Gein Story. Premiering October 3rd, the series dives into the life of seemingly mild-mannered farm boy Eddie Gein in 1950s Wisconsin. But behind the quiet exterior hid a nightmare that would later inspire some of cinema's most iconic horror figures—from Norman Bates in Psycho to Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs.

Charlie Hunnam takes on the role of the disturbed Gein, joined by Laurie Metcalf as Ed's domineering mother Augusta, Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams as Hitchcock's wife Alma Reville. The cast also features Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville, and Joey Pollari. The trailer promises a disturbing deep dive into Gein's psyche and his grim legacy. Will you dare to check out Monster: The Ed Gein Story when it drops on Netflix this October?