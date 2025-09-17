Netflix unleashes South Korean disaster epic The Great Flood on December 19th

Nothing says cozy night on the couch quite like watching the world fall apart on screen. From earthquakes and alien invasions to colossal storms or giant space rocks heading for Earth—chaos simply sells (and entertains). But these days we're not as spoiled for large-scale mayhem as we were during the genre's golden era. Netflix is looking to change that with the South Korean catastrophe film The Great Flood, a soaked, anxiety-ridden spectacle.

Fronted by acclaimed actor Kim Da-mi, the film whisks us into a near-future where the planet is drowning in an unprecedented deluge threatening to wipe out all land-dwelling life. Humanity's last hope seems to lie in an AI-controlled bunker—hardly a stress-free solution. Adding extra star power is Park Hae-soo of Squid Game fame. The Great Flood premieres on Netflix this December and you can check out the teaser trailer below.

So, what's your favorite end-of-the-world disaster flick, and are you ready for The Great Flood to wash over your watchlist?