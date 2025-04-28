Netflix Tudum 2025 to happen live at the end of May

HQ

Every year, Netflix hosts dedicated events where it spotlights and shares tons of information about many of its upcoming projects. There are annual Geeked Weeks that look at animation, anime, and more pop cultural shows and films, but also the annual Tudum showcase that explores a broader array of Netflix projects. The next Tudum show is around a month away, as it will happen on May 31 for those in the US, and on June 1 at 1:00 BST / 2:00 CEST for those of us in Europe.

With that getting closer, Netflix has released a trailer for this year's Tudum show, where it confirms a collection of the movies and series that will show up to some extent. The full list includes:



Happy Gilmore 2



Wednesday



Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery



One Piece



Squid Game 3



Stranger Things 5



Frankenstein



The RIP



Emily in Paris



Love is Blind



Outer Banks



The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders



The Life List



WWE



The actual Tudum show will happen live in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, and promises "huge stars, exclusive reveals, and dynamic live performances," and you'll be able to see all of this for yourself by watching the show live on Netflix at the specified times.