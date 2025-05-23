Netflix trailer shows off OceanGate disaster documentary

We all remember the OceanGate incident. It only occurred a couple of years ago, back in June 2023, and saw five people lose their lives after taking part in a submarine journey to examine the wreckage of the Titanic.

The Titan submarine imploded, and according to experts in the new Netflix documentary Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, it was a mathematical certainty that the voyage would not go to plan. While we know the events that took place, this new Netflix documentary looks to examine why they happened.

"Titan: The OceanGate Disaster examines CEO Stockton Rush's quest to become the next billionaire innovator and the doomed underwater endeavour that called into question the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean," according to the official logline. Check out the trailer below to get more details. Titan: The OceanGate Disaster hits our screens on the 11th of June.

