Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Netflix to show off video game related shows at Summer Game Fest

Geeked Week will stream between June 7 -11.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Netflix is officially joining Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest show with an event called "Geeked Week", where it will show off a variety of shows and films based on video games. The broadcast that's part of the Summer Game Fest is planned for June 11 at 5pm BST, but the full Geeked Week is set to span from June 7 through June 11. As for what will be shown off, Keighley's announcement tweet said it will, "debut shows and films based on your favorite games!"

While the full broadcast details have not been revealed, Netflix has released a teaser of what is looking to be shown off, and it includes what seems to be The Witcher: Season 2, The Cuphead Show, Resident Evil, as well as; Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, Sweet Tooth, and Cowboy Bebop. More is also planned.

Netflix to show off video game related shows at Summer Game Fest


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy