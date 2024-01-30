Netflix to remove Sokka's sexism in Avatar: The Last Airbender

HQ

The Netflix adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is releasing next month, and it looks to be pretty faithful to the original show, especially where the look is concerned. However, something that will change is Sokka's character.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kiawentiio who plays Katara and Ian Ousley who plays Sokka spoke about how the show will change from its original iteration. "There's more weight with realism in every way," said Ousley.

"I feel like we also took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy," said Kiawentiio.

Some have pointed out that Sokka's sexism is key to his character arc, as at the start of the show he thinks boys are just better at a lot of things but learns over time that they can be warriors. Netflix has never been one for nuance, though, and even if Sokka was considered "problematic" for one or two episodes, that would involve too much heat from viewers willing to point it out.

This won't be the only change we'll see as well. The live-action series will have a different start to the animated show, giving us much more of a look at the fire nation's rise to power and the genocide of the air nomads.