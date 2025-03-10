Netflix to release documentary miniseries about Carlos Alcaraz on April 23

HQ

Netflix's investments in sports content is clear, by securing broadcast rights for events like boxing bouts or US' rights for FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 and 2031, but also on documentaries. We have just received season 7 of the successful Drive to Survive, as well as limited series about Basketball in Paris 2024 or the Saudi Pro League.

That trend will continue the rest of 2025, with examples like the Vini Jr. documentary and now a new documentary about Carlos Alcaraz, that will be released on April 23.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way is the title of the documentary series, revealed today with a teaser showing the 21-year-old tennis player with a tattoo revealing the release date. The miniseries was shot during the whole 2024 season, which saw 'Carlitos' win Roland Garros and Wimbledon, despite falling to third place in ATP rankings, overshadowed by Italian star Jannik Sinner.

Despite Sinner's rising to stardom, the Italian, winner of three Grand Slams, is two years older than Alcaraz. Carlos Alcaraz remains the youngest tennis player to top the singles ranking in the Open Era.

Directed by Jorge Laplace, Carlos Alcaraz: My Way will open on April 23 on Netflix. Two days earlier, Alcaraz could win the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

Oscar González Fuentes - Shutterstock

Oscar González Fuentes - Shutterstock