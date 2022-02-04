Cookies

news

Netflix to release a movie a week in 2022

At least 70 movies will drop on the streaming service this year.

Despite Netflix having a pretty rough last quarter, with shares dropping 21%, the streaming service giant still intends to release a behemoth number of films over the course of this year. As was the case in 2021, 2022 will see a film premiering each week, with at least 70 movies planned to drop over the course of this year.

Revealed in a new sizzle reel packed with three minutes of teasers, Netflix shared a brief look at Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2, Pinocchio, and even some anticipated upcoming flicks such as the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, a movie starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as duelling assassins.

With such a broad array of films on the cards, you can take a look at the full 2022 slate of movies (some of which have release dates) here, and can check out the 2022 preview trailer below to get a very brief look at a few of them.

